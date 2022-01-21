Is it possible to travel to Thailand from the United Kingdom? Entry requirements and Covid restrictions are explained as the rules are relaxed.

Is it possible to travel to Thailand from the United Kingdom? Entry requirements and Covid restrictions are explained as rules are relaxed.

From next month, the resort hotspot will relax vaccination requirements for vaccinated visitors, boosting winter sun-seekers’ vacation plans.

Thailand will ease entry requirements for vaccinated visitors starting next month, giving visitors more options for winter vacations.

The country is resuming its “Test and Go” program, which was suspended in December due to concerns about the Omicron variant.

The only destination in Thailand open to tourists until the changes take effect on 1 February is Phuket, where the “sandbox” program allows visitors to enter quarantine-free.

The Test and Go Thailand Pass will be available for arrivals on February 1st, and will give visitors from any country access to the entire country.

Travellers must apply for the pass at tp.consular.go.th, be fully vaccinated or recovered, and have an insurance policy with a limit of USD(dollar)50,000 in coverage.

A government-approved hotel must be used on days 1 and 5.

These can be two different hotels, but they must both be booked ahead of time.

On the first day, travelers must also book a government-approved pre-arranged transfer to the hotel.

On the first and fifth days, guests must take a PCR test at a government-approved hotel and remain there until the results are negative.

Travelers are free to travel anywhere in Thailand between their day 1 and day 5 tests, and after their day 5 test, as long as their tests are negative.

When traveling with parents, children under the age of 18 are exempt from vaccination requirements.

PCR tests are not necessary for children under the age of six.

On public transportation, including planes, trains, buses, and taxis, face masks and other disease control measures are required.

Public transportation may stop earlier or have less capacity than usual in some areas.

Masks are required in all public places, both indoors and out.

Can I travel to Thailand from the UK? Entry requirements and Covid restrictions explained as rules are eased