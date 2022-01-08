Is it safe for my child to ride on my lap on a plane?

Anyone who has taken a young child on a flight knows how stressful it can be.

Before boarding, parents will wonder what to do if their children cry, how to keep them entertained, and what to feed them.

Another question is whether children should sit on their parents’ laps during a flight.

It is safe for parents to have a child sit on their lap during a flight if the child is under the age of two, according to the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

They must still adhere to the airline’s seatbelt policies.

“Whenever the seat belt sign is on, children under the age of two must be secured,” the CAA said.

“This can be accomplished by using an airline-provided seat belt loop to secure the infant on an adult’s lap, or by using a child restraint device, such as a car seat, or an airline-provided alternative.”

“Passengers traveling with small children should contact their airline to discuss the safest option and to ensure that their preferred restraint device is acceptable and appropriate for the aircraft type,” says the statement.

Airlines will require them to have their own seat if they are older than two years old, as they are larger and may be injured if they sit on their parents’ laps.

Ryanair, for example, provides special seat belts for adults to help keep the child in place.

The belt wraps around the child’s stomach and connects to the adult’s seatbelt; it must be worn at all times while the seatbelt sign is illuminated.

Other airlines, such as British Airways, offer infant carrycots and child seats.

Parents are frequently allowed to bring their own car seat, as long as it is no more than 45cm wide and fits in the plane seat.

Some parents may be surprised to learn that some airlines charge for flying with a baby, even if the child is seated on their lap the entire time.

If you’re flying with a child on your lap, here are the airlines that charge an infant fee.

