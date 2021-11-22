Is it safe to travel during the flu pandemic this holiday season?

Is it safe to travel during the pandemic this holiday season?

Is it safe to travel this holiday season because of the pandemic?

It is debatable.

If you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19, it’s safe to travel, but officials advise people who haven’t gotten the shots to postpone their trip.

Regardless of vaccination status, all travelers should continue to take precautions, such as avoiding indoor, unmasked crowds, according to Dr.

Case Western Reserve University infectious disease expert Keith Armitage.

“The delta variant has essentially taken us back to the beginning of the pandemic,” he says.

Even if you’re fully vaccinated, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises against traveling if you’re sick or if you tested positive for COVID-19 and your isolation period hasn’t ended yet.

Unvaccinated travelers should get a COVID-19 test one to three days before departure and again three to five days after their return.

According to the agency, all passengers must still wear masks on trains, planes, and other indoor public transportation areas.

Aircraft cabins, according to airlines, are low-risk because they have good air circulation and filtration.

Domestic flights, on the other hand, do not require vaccination or testing, and passengers can remove their face masks while eating or drinking.

Hotels aren’t dangerous for vaccinated people as long as they wear masks around strangers, according to Armitage.

Family gatherings with unvaccinated members are more dangerous, especially for the elderly and those with health issues.

Before you travel, health experts recommend checking the case levels and masking rules in the destination.

