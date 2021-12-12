Is it time to include a booster shot in the definition of “fully vaccinated”?

LOS ANGELES — The relief of gaining immunity against COVID-19 was only one reward for many Americans who rushed to get vaccinated as soon as their turn came up.

Obtaining the status of “fully vaccinated” conferred a faint halo of virtue as well.

Both the biological protection provided by the shots and the satisfaction gained from contributing to the herd’s immunity are now proving to be fleeting.

With a new coronavirus variant threatening to further erode vaccine-induced immunity, health officials are debating whether the definition of “fully vaccinated” should be expanded to include a booster shot.

Scientists are strongly in favor, and public health officials are close behind.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) hasn’t changed the goalposts yet.

Americans who are required to show proof of “full vaccination” to enter gyms, restaurants, or public events can do so without a booster if they have a job-related vaccine requirement.

The CDC, on the other hand, has crept up to those goalposts, warning that durable immunity will necessitate an additional dose for all but the youngest vaccinated Americans, and urging everyone 16 and older to get one as soon as they are eligible.

Professor

President Biden’s senior adviser on the pandemic, Anthony Fauci, walked up to the line but did not cross it.

“With a third shot, you’ll get the best protection,” Fauci told CNN this week.

While he doesn’t expect the official definition of “fully vaccinated” to change this week or next, he believes it will eventually: “It’s going to be a matter of when, not if.”

This week, the number of fully vaccinated Americans surpassed 200 million, with a quarter of them receiving a booster.

That leaves millions of Americans with yet another task on their to-do list, wondering if they’ll be better off if they get one and if it’ll be the last.

Their bewilderment is understandable.

The vaccines’ early promises of spectacular efficacy have given way to some doomsday headlines about waning immunity.

However, the CDC has maintained that “full vaccination” — two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or a single Johnson andamp; Johnson shot — provides powerful protection against hospitalization or death in most healthy Americans.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.