Is it true that a bridge in Las Vegas collapsed?

On Thursday, the city dubbed “Sin City” received some unexpected news.

Local news outlets posted reports of a man being trapped on Twitter on January 20, 2022.

On Thursday afternoon, the bridge collapse was reported by the Las Vegas Review Journal.

The bridge collapsed near Eastern Avenue on US 95 in Sin City.

According to the news source, Ashlee Wellman of the Nevada Highway Patrol confirmed that a bridge had collapsed in the area.

One person was injured, according to Tim Szymanski, a spokesman for the Las Vegas Fire Department.

A Nevada Department of Transportation project, according to local news outlets, involved the planned demolition of a bridge at the intersection.

Eastern Avenue had been closed due to the transportation project, according to the news outlet.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported, “The Fire Department received a report of a collapse in the area and that a person was trapped.”

The incident near US 95 is attracting local units’ attention.

There will be more to come…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.