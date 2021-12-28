Is it true that an earthquake struck Midland, Texas?

There was an earthquake in Texas on Monday, December 27, 2021, according to reports.

Texas, unlike other states, isn’t known for earthquakes, so Monday’s was unexpected.

An earthquake was reported in Texas on December 27, 2021, according to a Twitter account dedicated to the subject.

“(hashtag)Earthquake ((hashtag)sismo) M4.3 struck 44 kilometers NE of (hashtag)Middle ((hashtag)Texas) 11 minutes ago.

They wrote, “More information: https:emsc-csem.orgEarthquakeearthquake.php?id1081792.”

Other users took to Twitter to express their shock at the rarity of an earthquake in Texas.

“There was an earthquake in west Texas just now.”

“That isn’t something we see very often,” another user commented.

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.