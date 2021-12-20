Is it true that candy canes are in short supply?

Is there a shortage of candy canes?

HOLIDAYS and candy, especially candy canes, seem to go hand in hand.

However, this year’s peppermint treat may be hard to come by.

Peppermint production has been steadily declining for the past ten years.

Retailers have struggled to supply this iconic holiday candy due to a lack of peppermint production and supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Mitchell Cohen, the owner of Economy Candy in New York City, stated that the store usually sells more than 12,000 candy canes before running out of stock.

Cohen continued, “We only received half of the candy cane order for the holiday season and sold out almost immediately.”

Currently, we have none in stock.

Global shortages of raw materials and ingredients have had a significant impact.”

The 2021 candy cane crisis has also had an impact on gingerbread house construction.

“You can’t have a gingerbread house without a candy cane tree, a candy cane door, or anything candy cane,” Cohen said.

Retailers are unable to put together the gingerbread house kits that customers have come to expect without candy canes.

If you like to make gingerbread houses or stuff stockings with candy canes, you should get to the store as soon as possible before the peppermint runs out.

Many people are wondering when this piece of candy became such an important part of the holiday season, especially in light of the recent candy cane shortage.

Candy canes first gained popularity in Cologne, Germany, in 1670.

During worship services at Cologne Cathedral, the choirmaster wanted to reduce the amount of noise the children were making.

As a result, the choirmaster requested some “sugar sticks” from a local candy maker.

The candy manufacturer added a crook to the top of each stick to justify giving children candy during service.

This crook would remind children of the shepherds who came to see Baby Jesus.