Is it true that ice cream was invented by someone?

With over 1.6 billion gallons of ice cream produced in the United States every year, it’s a tasty treat we all enjoy on a hot day.

But who invented the sweet, icy dessert, and what is its history?

In 1700, a French cookbook called The Art of Making Ices published the first ice cream recipe.

Prior to that, in 1660, a Sicilian man named Francesco Procopio sold the first gelato to the general public in Paris.

At Cafe Procope, Paris’ first cafe, Procopio introduced the dish of frozen milk, cream, eggs, and butter.

The first ice cream parlor in America opened in New York in 1776, and the first ice cream advertisement appeared in the New York Gazette in 1777.

But it wasn’t until the second half of the nineteenth century, when mechanical refrigeration made ice cream a treat for the masses rather than a luxury for the wealthy, that it became a treat for everyone.

Jacob Fussell, a Baltimore milk dealer, began the industrial manufacture of ice cream in the late 1800s so that even the poor could enjoy it.

Later, in 1958, Dominic Facchino launched Mr Whippy in Birmingham, England, based on the 1956 American Mr Softe, with only six pink and cream-colored trucks performing Greensleeves.

Other ice drinks and desserts had been around for millennia, but these were more akin to sorbets or sherbets.

Snow-frozen deserts first appeared in China over 5,000 years ago, and then in Egypt.

King Solomon enjoyed an iced drink or two, and Alexander the Great enjoyed snow and ice flavored with honey and nectar.

Nero, Claudius, and Caesar were all fans of fruit and juice-flavored snow.

Marco Polo may have brought a recipe for the iced drink Sherbet to Italy from the Far East.

In the seventeenth century, King Charles I of England had ‘cream ice’ delivered to his table.

In the 16th century, when Catherine de Medici married King Henry II, she introduced frozen deserts to France.

It’s unclear if the last two royal treats were sorbets or ice creams.

People became more inventive after ice cream became more industrialized.

In 1874, the ice cream soda was created, and in the late 1890s, the ice cream sundae.

Without the discovery of the endothermic effect, in which salt lowers the freezing point of ice to allow it to freeze other substances, no ice cream would have been possible.

In the early nineteenth century, ice cream machines used a salty mixture…

