Is it true that there was a plane crash in Spanish Fork, Utah?

In Spanish Fork, Utah, did a plane crash?

A plane crashed into a building in the state of Utah on Friday, January 14, 2022, causing DEVASTATION.

The plane crashed near Utah’s Provo Airport in the town of Spanish Fork.

A small plane collided with the Mountain Country Food building in Spanish Fork, Utah, on January 14th.

The number of passengers on board the plane has yet to be confirmed by the Spanish Fork Police Department.

There is no word on whether anyone was hurt on the ground.

At the time of publication, no information about the injuries sustained by those present had been released.

