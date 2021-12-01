Is it true that Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane?

Is it true that Donald Trump flew on the same plane as Jeffrey Epstein?

Former President Donald Trump is said to have flown on attorney Jeffrey Epstein’s plane.

Trump, Prince Andrew, and former US President Bill Clinton were all mentioned in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial by Jeffrey Epstein’s former pilot.

Lawrence Visoski, a prosecutor, testified about who was on board Epstein’s distinctive Gulf Stream plane during the trial.

He did confirm that Trump, Andrew, and Bill were on board the plane.

Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, violinist Itzhak Perlman, and US Senators John Glenn and George Mitchell were among the other celebrities mentioned.

Visoski also told the court that he never saw any sexual activity or underage girls without their parents on the plane.

“I certainly remember President Trump,” the pilot said in court, “but there aren’t many people associated with him.”

He did clarify that Trump was on Epstein’s plane prior to his election as president.

Epstein is said to have been friends with the former president and reality television star.

Epstein is well-known for courting rich and famous celebrities as well as other people aboard his plane.

Despite the fact that the pilot mentioned Trump and Clinton as being on board, only Prince Andrew has been accused of sexual misconduct.

The allegations are false, according to the prince.

Between the early 1990s and 2004, the pilot is said to have flown over 1,000 flights for Epstein and others.

It has been reported that Trump, Epstein, and Maxwell have gathered at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

Trump has previously attempted to distance himself from the pedophile, reportedly banning him from the club.

In a 2002 interview with New York Magazine, Trump described Epstein as a “terrific guy” who liked “younger” women.

“He’s a lot of fun to be with,” the former president added to New York Magazine.

He’s even said to like pretty women as much as I do, and many of them are young.

Jeffrey, without a doubt, enjoys his social life.”

Maxwell’s lawyers are attempting to claim that Epstein is being used as a “scapegoat” because he is a known pedophile.

