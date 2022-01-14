Is Jim Gardner stepping down from Action News?

PHILADELPHIA news anchor Jim Gardner retired from 6ABC Action News on Tuesday night after a four-and-a-half-decade career.

Jim Gardner began working for 6ABC in 1977 and expressed his hope that he exceeded his responsibilities to his viewers who tuned in every night at 11 p.m.

On January 12, Jim Gardner said his final goodbyes to his 6ABC news family and viewers, leaving behind a 45-year legacy.

According to Bernie Prazenica, president and general manager of 6ABC, he will not leave the station completely until the end of the year.

Rick Williams, a longtime reporter for 6ABC, will fill the 11 p.m. anchor position, which he officially assumed on January 12.

Gardner, along with Ducis Rodgers and Cecily Tynan, has been promoted to the 6 p.m. slot as an anchor.

Garder considered retiring for several years, but the ongoing news from former President Donald Trump’s four years in office to the Covid-19 pandemic was just too interesting to pass up.

However, he decided to leave the news last year, hoping to end his career with 6ABC in the same way that meteorologist Dave Rogers did in 2009.

Rogers ended his time at the station by moving to the 6 p.m. slot, prompting Gardner to follow suit.

“Jim is often the last news voice we hear before calling it a day for many of us.

In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Prazenica said, “He has guided us through the good and the bad with calm confidence for more than 40 years, often assuring us that tomorrow will bring a better day.”

“We’ve got another year with him during the 6 p.m. newscast, and we’re looking forward to his presence and leadership.”

Gardner, now 73, began his career at 6ABC on May 11, 1977, at the age of 28.

His first segment covered the SEPTA board voting to increase fares on city buses, trolleys, and subways from 35 cents to 45 cents, Houston’s 118-94 win over the Sixers, and the Phillies’ 42-2 loss to the Giants.

Despite the fact that Gardner was the anchor of 6ABC Action News, much of his more historic reporting took place on the ground and, in some cases, abroad.

As American hostages were released from Lebanon in 1985, Gardner traveled to the Rein Mein airport base outside of Frankfurt, West Germany.

He went to Russia in 1991 to cover the collapse of the Soviet Union and covered every Democratic and Republican convention on a local level…

