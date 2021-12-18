Is Kim Potter married?

Kim Potter is a mother of two children.

On April 11, 2021, KIMBERLY Potter, a former 26-year veteran cop, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright.

Potter was arrested on April 13th and is currently facing charges.

On Friday, December 17, 2021, she gave her first testimony in her own defense.

Potter is married with two adult sons, according to the Star Tribune, but no information about their ages or names is available.

Jeffrey Potter, a former cop who worked for the Fridley Police Department in Minnesota for 28 years before retiring in 2017, is also married to the former cop.

According to reports, the family resides in a different Minneapolis neighborhood.

However, due to the controversy surrounding Potter’s arrest, her home is now surrounded by concrete barriers and metal fencing.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Potter had intended to use a Taser, not a handgun, and that the shooting was an “accidental discharge” on Monday, April 12, 2021.

“I am tendering my resignation from the Brooklyn Center Police Department effective immediately,” Potter said in a statement released on April 13th.

“I’ve loved every minute of being a cop and doing my best to serve this community, but I believe it’s in the best interests of the community, the department, and my coworkers if I resign immediately.”

Wright’s parents refuse to accept that their son died as a result of a “mistake.”

Aubrey Wright, Wright’s father, told ABC News, “I lost my son, he’s never coming back.”

“I can’t accept that – it’s a mistake, and it doesn’t sound right.”

“This officer has a total of 26 years on the force.”

That’s something I’m not willing to accept.”

The moment Wright was killed during a routine traffic stop was captured on Potter’s bodycam footage.

Wright was pulled over for a traffic violation, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

When officers discovered he had an outstanding warrant, they attempted to apprehend him.

One of the officers shot him dead as he walked back to his car.

Wright’s sobbing mother Katie told the crowd how her son called her to tell her that he had been pulled over by police because of an air freshener on his rearview mirror.

Officers told her son to put his phone down, and then the call ended, she said.

Her son’s girlfriend informed her that he had been shot not long after that.

“All he did was have air fresheners in the car and they told him to get out of the car,” she told reporters.

……

