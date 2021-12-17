Is Kim Potter married?

Kim Potter is a mother of two children.

KIMBERLY Potter, a former 26-year veteran cop, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the April 11, 2021, killing of Daunte Wright.

Potter was arrested on April 13 and is currently facing charges.

On Friday, December 17, 2021, she testified in her own defense for the first time.

Potter is married with two adult sons, according to the Star Tribune, but no information about their ages or names is available.

Jeffrey Potter, a former police officer who served in the Fridley Police Department in Minnesota for 28 years until his retirement in 2017, is also married to the former cop.

According to reports, the family lives in a different Minneapolis suburb.

But, like the courthouse in downtown Minneapolis, where Derek Chauvin is on trial for the death of George Floyd, Potter’s home is now surrounded by concrete barriers and metal fencing.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said on Monday, April 12, 2021, that Potter had intended to use a Taser, not a handgun, and that the shooting was an “accidental discharge.”

“I am tendering my resignation from the Brooklyn Center Police Department effective immediately,” Potter said in a statement released on April 13th.

“I’ve loved every minute of being a cop and doing my best to serve this community, but I believe it’s in the best interests of the community, the department, and my coworkers if I resign immediately.”

Wright’s parents refuse to believe their son died as a result of a “mistake.”

Wright’s father, Aubrey Wright, told ABC News, “I lost my son, he’ll never come back.”

“I can’t accept that – a blunder, that doesn’t sound right.”

“This officer has 26 years of service on the force.”

That’s something I can’t accept.”

The moment Wright was killed during a routine traffic stop was captured on Potter’s bodycam footage.

Wright was pulled over for a traffic violation, according to a statement from the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

When officers discovered he had an outstanding warrant, they attempted to apprehend him.

One of the officers shot him dead as he got back into his car.

Wright’s sobbing mother Katie told the crowd how her son called her to tell her that he had been pulled over by police because of an air freshener on his rearview mirror.

Officers told her son to put his phone down, she said, and then the call ended.

Her son’s girlfriend informed her that he had been shot not long after that.

“All he did was…,” she told reporters.

