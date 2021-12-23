Is Kim Potter still married to her husband?

Does Kim Potter have a husband?

KIM Potter is a former police officer who testified on December 17, 2021, just one week before her trial’s verdict.

Kim Potter was on the run after being accused of shooting and killing Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old woman earlier this year.

According to Celeb Saga, Potter is married to Jeff Potter, a retired cop.

Kim was 15 years old when they met in high school.

Jeff is an expert in medical and identity fraud, as well as threat assessment, according to Conan Daily.

According to Celeb Saga, the couple has two sons together, one of whom is in college and the other serving in the military.

Jeffrey Potter, who was also a police officer, retired in 2017 after 28 years of service with the Fridley Police Department in Minnesota.

According to reports, the family lives in a different Minneapolis suburb.

Jeff earned his associate’s degree in law enforcement from Lakewood Community College in Saint Paul from 1988 to 1989, according to Conan Daily.

According to the website, he began working as a security officer for Allina Health in Minneapolis in March 2017.

Kim Potter was put on trial on December 23, 2021, and after a two-week trial, a jury read the verdict in her case.

On the tragic night in question, the former cop reportedly mistook her gun for a taser, resulting in the death of 20-year-old Wright.

Potter was found guilty of all charges against her by the jury, and she now faces a sentence of 25 years in prison.

Her sentencing is set for a later date.

When asked about the day of the tragic event, Potter shared her memories.

“We were struggling,” Potter admitted to the court.

We were attempting to prevent him from leaving.

“It just got out of hand.”

