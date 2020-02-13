IS-linked militant killed after throwing bomb at policemen in Indonesia’s Riau

JAKARTA, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — The Indonesian anti-terrorist squad has killed a member of a terrorist cell affiliated with the IS group after he threw a bomb at police personnel, a police officer said here on Monday.

Ibnu Thayyi, who had been chased by the squad in Riau province’s district of Palalawan, refused to surrender when he was caught by the squad, spokesman for the National Police Senior Commissioner Argo Yuwono said.

The militant was captured while attempting to escape via a river in Kuala Tolam village, the spokesman revealed.

“When Ibnu was on a canoe, the members of the squad tried to negotiate with him. But when the members of the squad moved toward him, he threw a pipe bomb at the personnel,” he said at the police headquarters.

The bomb injured one of the members of the squad, he said.