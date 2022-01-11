Is Louise Woodward the one who committed the crime?

Is Louise Woodward to blame?

In a new Channel 4 documentary, the case of Louise Woodward, a 19-year-old woman accused of involuntary manslaughter in 1997, is revisited once more.

Her trial, which sparked outrage on both sides of the Atlantic at the time, has polarized people once again, 25 years later.

Louise Woodward, an au pair for eight-month-old Matthew Eappen in Newton, Massachusetts, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Her conviction was reduced to involuntary manslaughter in the days that followed, and she was released after only 279 days in prison.

In the documentary Killer Nanny: Did she Do It?, experts on both sides revisit the case once more.

At her trial, a prosecution expert claimed that Matthew’s injuries, which included a cracked skull, were consistent with Shaken baby syndrome (SBS), the “deadliest form of child abuse.”

Experts were adamant that Matthew’s triad of symptoms — brain bleeding, brain swelling, and eye bleeding — indicated intentional abuse.

“The crux of our case was that Matthew died of a shaking and an impact,” Martha Coakley, a prosecutor, explained.

Woodward, on the other hand, has always maintained her innocence, and numerous experts have defended her over the years, questioning the diagnosis’ science.

Dr. Patrick Barnes, who testified at the time that Matthew’s injuries were caused by excessive and prolonged shaking, has since reversed his position.

“I was very strong in my belief that it had to be Shaken baby syndrome,” he explained.

“I can’t give evidence that would convict Louise Woodward beyond a reasonable doubt right now.”

“That was a bad idea.”

Clive Stafford Smith, a British human rights lawyer, has been representing parents and carers accused of SBS since 1995, when he successfully appealed a father’s death sentence.

“When it comes to shaken baby syndrome, there is no science; it’s modern-day voodoo,” he said.

“It’s based on a hypothesis by British neurologist Norman Guthkelch from 1972, and it was just a hypothesis with no factual basis to back it up.”

The absence of bruises on the infant’s arms, abdomen, chest, or legs, which would have been present if he had been picked up and shaken violently, was cited by defense lawyers.

During the trial, brain surgeon Joseph Medsen testified that Matthew’s head injuries could have occurred days or even weeks before he was taken to the hospital.

The autopsy was also conducted by pathologist Gerard Feigin, who found no evidence that Matthew had been shaken, but

