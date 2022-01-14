Is mail delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Is it possible to get mail on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Martin Luther King Jr.’s life will be commemorated in the United States on Monday, January 17th, as Americans remember one of the civil rights movement’s key figures.

In April 1968, he was assassinated, but in his honor, a federal holiday was established.

Martin Luther King Jr. was a civil rights activist who lived from 1929 to 1968

The United States Postal Service (USPS) observes 11 official holidays each year.

The Postal Service will not deliver regular mail or parcels on Monday, January 17.

While USPS may not be making deliveries, customers can use their USPScom account to buy stamps, create mailing labels, order boxes or other postal supplies, and request package pickups.

On January 18, all operations will resume as normal.

Because today is a federal holiday, banks are closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Chase, Capital One, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Santander are just a few of the banks that will be closed.

On the holiday, the stock exchange, Nasdaq trading, and bond markets will be closed.

MLK Day will also see the closure of city, county, state, and federal offices.

However, stores such as Target and Walmart will be open.

Most chain restaurants, such as McDonald’s and Starbucks, as well as shopping malls, will be open today.

Every year on the third Monday in January, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is commemorated.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday is January 15, so the holiday falls on that day depending on the calendar.

The holiday can only be observed until January 21st.

Even if they have the day off, all federal employees are paid for working.

It is observed as a day to advocate for equal rights for all Americans, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, religion, or other factors.

In his honor, most workplaces and federal offices take the day off.

Many students are taught about King’s achievements in the United States in schools.

Americans have been encouraged to volunteer their time on the day by private organizations and federal legislation.

MLK Jr. Day has become the most well-known community service day on the calendar.

On April 4, 1968, King was fatally shot by James Earl Ray.