Is Martin Luther King Jr. Day observed by banks?

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, are banks open?

On Monday, January 17, 2022, AMERICANS will commemorate the life and work of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.

The federal holiday, which was not observed in all 50 states until 2000, is observed every year on January 3rd.

Because it is a federal holiday, banks are closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but you can check your balance at an ATM if it is not inside the bank.

On Tuesday, January 18, banks will resume normal operating hours.

All federal government offices that aren’t absolutely necessary have been shut down.

In addition, the US Postal Service and public schools will be closed for the holiday.

Both FedEx and UPS, on the other hand, will be open and delivering packages as usual.

According to the UPS website, due to the federal holiday, UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries will take an extra business day to arrive.

On Thanksgiving Day, UPS stores are open.

The Nasdaq trading and bond markets, as well as the New York stock exchange, will be closed.

Target and Walmart, for example, will remain open.

McDonald’s and Starbucks, as well as shopping malls and other retailers, will be open as usual.

When he became a civil rights activist in the 1950s, Martin Luther King Jr. was a force to be reckoned with.

King was the driving force behind the civil rights movement, leading protests and boycotts such as the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955 and the March on Washington in 1963 to achieve equality for African Americans.

Prior to his assassination, he had survived previous attempts on his life and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

On the tenth anniversary of King’s assassination, he was shopping in a Harlem department store when a woman named Izola Ware Curry approached him and asked if he was Martin Luther King.

Curry stabbed him in the chest for responding “yes.”

His resolve to devote his life to ending violence against Black people and speaking out against segregation was strengthened by the experience.

“The experience of these last few days has deepened my faith in the relevance of the spirit of nonviolence if necessary social change is to take place peacefully,” King said in response to Curry’s assassination attempt.

When President Ronald Reagan signed the bill into law in 1983, Martin Luther King Day became a federal holiday.

Despite this, it was not until 1986 that the holiday was officially recognized.

Some states initially refused to observe the holiday, but by the year 2000, all 50 states had agreed to…

