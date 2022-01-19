Is Oakland, California, under a bomb threat?

Is Oakland, California under threat of a bomb?

On January 19, 2022, CHAOS broke out in downtown Oakland after a possible “incendiary device” was discovered.

Authorities were seen conducting an investigation into the possible bomb in the downtown area near city hall.

Clay Street between 11th and 14th Streets in Oakland was closed on January 19 due to a “possible incendiary device,” according to the Oakland Police Department.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s bomb squad was also on the scene, but no further information is available.

