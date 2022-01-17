Is omicron the end of the pandemic? Not so fast, according to Fauci.

Is omicron going to be the end of the pandemic? Not so fast, says Fauci.

It’s too early to say whether the omicron variant will herald a shift in the COVID-19 pandemic from pandemic to endemic, according to Anthony Fauci, the US president’s top medical adviser.

“We have so much variability with new variants emerging,” Fauci said Monday at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda online conference. “It’s an open question whether or not omicron will be the live virus vaccination everyone is hoping for.”

He believes that achieving herd immunity will be difficult because the virus’s mutations appear to be able to evade some immune responses through vaccines and infection.

Variant-specific vaccines aren’t the best way to fight the disease, according to the US official, and inoculations that work against all strains are required.

“We don’t want to get into a game of whack-a-mole where you have to make a booster for every variant,” said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“You’ll be chasing it for a long time.”

“That’s why we’re all pushing to figure out what mechanisms trigger a response to a commonality among all the real and potential variants we’re seeing,” he added.

Resistance to tried-and-true public-health measures, according to Fauci, 81, is also hampering COVID-19’s fight.

“Regular, normal, easy-to-understand public health measures are getting a lot of pushback,” he said.

“A reluctance to wear masks, to promote vaccination, to take the kinds of measures we know we’d be much, much better off if we all pulled together as a society.”

The virus appears to have the potential to become pandemic at any time, according to Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovations CEO Richard Hatchett.

“Omicron has moved very quickly, behaving exactly like an acute pandemic, and the virus will retain that capability in the future,” he said.

