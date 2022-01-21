Is Peloton putting a halt to bike and treadmill production?

Is Peloton going to stop making bikes and treadmills?

PELOTON is a fitness equipment and media company based in the United States that is known for its bikes and treadmills.

Following a surge in sales, the company’s future has been called into question after reports that production would be halted.

According to internal documents obtained by CNBC, Peloton announced on January 21, 2022 that it would be halting production in an effort to cut costs.

According to the media outlet, the move comes after the company reportedly experienced a “significant reduction” in demand around the world “due to shoppers’ price sensitivity and amplified competitor activity.”

Peloton’s stock has also dropped in value, with the company closing the previous day at (dollar)24.22, down 23.9 percent, bringing the stock’s market value to (dollar)7.9 billion.

Despite CNBC’s report, Business Insider later published a letter from CEO John Foley denying the allegations, which was allegedly sent to employees.

“We’ve always done our best to share news with you first, before releasing it to the general public.

“We’ve had a flurry of speculative articles in the press this week as a result of leaks containing confidential information,” the letter reads.

“The media’s information is incomplete, out of context, and does not reflect Peloton’s strategy.”

It makes me sad that you didn’t get the clarity and context you deserved when you read these things.

“Before I go on,” the letter continued, “I want all of you to know that we have identified a leaker and are moving forward with the appropriate legal action.”

“…As you’ve heard me and other leaders say in recent months, we’re continuing to invest in our growth, but we also need to review our cost structure to ensure we’re setting ourselves up for continued success, while never losing sight of the critical role we play in helping our 6.2(plus) million Members lead healthier, happier lives.”

Peloton was contacted for comment by The Sun but did not respond before publication.

The Bike(plus), Tread treadmill, and Tread(plus) machines are among the Peloton products that may be discontinued.

The Bike(plus) was reportedly discontinued in December 2021, with no plans to resume production until June of the following year.

Peloton will also halt production of its Tread treadmill for six weeks beginning in February 2022, according to CNBC.

The company does not plan to manufacture any Tread(plus) machines this fiscal year, according to the documents.

Last year, the Tread(plus) was subjected to a safety recall after it was linked to dozens of child injuries and one death.

Peloton made its debut in 2012…

