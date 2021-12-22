Is post delivered on Christmas Eve? Royal Mail delivery dates for the Christmas holidays in 2021 explained

Is post delivered on Christmas Eve? Royal Mail delivery dates for the Christmas holidays in 2021 are explained.

Because of Covid’s impact on post in the run-up to Christmas this year, you may still be waiting for an important delivery.

It’s getting close to Christmas, and some people will be sending out last-minute cards or gifts.

“Continual Covid restrictions, reduced air and freight capacity, high volumes, and winter weather conditions are all having an impact on transportation and local delivery around the world,” the Post Office said.

So, how far behind schedule are deliveries? Here’s everything you need to know.

Yes, deliveries will be made on Christmas Eve, which this year falls on a Friday.

There will be collections as well, but you should expect a delay if you send something on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as you might expect, no mail will be delivered or collected.

The bank holidays have been moved to Monday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28 due to the fact that they fall on a Saturday and Sunday.

On those days, there will be no collections as well.

This means that if you don’t get something by Christmas Eve, you’ll have to wait until Wednesday, December 29th at the earliest.

Although many of the last Christmas posting dates in the United Kingdom have passed, there are still a few that can be met.

