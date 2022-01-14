Is Prince Andrew still a prince, or is he no longer a prince?

Is Prince Andrew still referred to as a prince?

Following a lengthy sexual assault investigation, Prince Andrew’s titles would be changed on January 13, 2022.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, then 17 years old, was accused of sexual assault by Prince Andrew.

Following his legal troubles, Prince Andrew was stripped of all royal and military titles, and he will no longer use the title ‘His Royal Highness’ in any official capacity, putting him in the same position as Prince Harry.

“The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen with The Queen’s approval and agreement,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The Duke of York will continue to refrain from performing any public functions and will defend this case as a private citizen.”

Other members of the Royal Family will fill the duke’s roles, according to a source.

“Even if Andrew is completely exonerated from any wrongdoing, he is now regarded as toxic,” a source told Express.co.uk. “He could never attend another military ceremony.”

The Ministry of Defence told the BBC that it had no comment on the Duke of Edinburgh’s military titles being returned to the Queen, and that it was a matter for the Palace to handle.

Moving forward, it’s unclear how he’ll be addressed.

Andrew’s titles have been revoked since he resigned from public office in 2019 in protest of his friendship with paedo Jeffrey Epstein.

However, the duke retained his roles until January 13, leaving eight British regiments in limbo more than two years later.

Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, Honorary air commodore of RAF Lossiemouth, and Deputy colonel-in-chief of The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeth’s Own) were among his many distinctions.

Virginia Giuffre claims she was forced to have three sexual encounters with the Duke of York in 2001.

Andrew, 61, has been dogged by her explosive allegations since the now-famous photo of him with his hand around her surfaced in 2011.

Prince Andrew has categorically denied any wrongdoing and claims to have never met Ms.

Giuffre is a character in the film Giuffre.

Prince Andrew would “continue to defend himself” against Virginia Giuffre’s allegations, a source close to him told the BBC on January 13.

Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s third child and second son…

