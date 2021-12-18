Is Prince Harry about to become the unlikely champion of media ethics?

Is Prince Harry about to become an unlikely champion of press freedom?

As a result, it is now up to Prince Harry to decide whether he will have his day in court as a phone-hacking victim, and whether Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) will have to go to trial to contest The Sun’s accusations of illegal activities.

This week, two major questions remain.

Is Harry willing to create another global media circus after the fallout from the Oprah Winfrey interview, and can he afford to pursue a legal route that has failed so many wealthy hacking victims?

Sienna Miller, a multi-millionaire Hollywood actress, was desperate to take NGN to court so she could air her claims that the Sun had targeted her medical records while she was pregnant.

She came to a halt.

She said after accepting an undisclosed out-of-court settlement from the Murdoch company on Thursday, “It was not my choice to be standing here; I wanted to go to trial.”

She received £100,000 from NGN in 2011 after her phone was hacked by the News of the World. “I wanted to expose the criminality that runs through the heart of this corporation,” she said.

With this latest settlement, NGN denies that The Sun gathered any unlawful information and makes no admission of liability.

Miller claimed in a statement that it was “tantamount to an admission of liability on the part of The Sun” because it was “such a substantial sum.”

In addition, if a judge had awarded her less in damages than News Group had offered, she could have faced exorbitant legal fees for wasting court time.

She eventually agreed.

“Unfortunately, the legal recourse is not available to me or to anyone who does not have countless millions of pounds,” said Sean Bean, an actor, and Shane Warne, a former cricketer.

Harry, who is suing Reach, the publishers of the Daily Mirror, for alleged phone hacking, has more resources.

Last year, he and his wife Meghan Markle struck a content deal with Netflix that could bring in (dollar)100 million (£76 million) over the next five years.

Spotify has offered them a three-year podcast deal worth (dollar)18 million (£13.6 million).

Harry did, however, tell Oprah that his family “literally cut me off.”

