Is Save the Cinema based on a true story? Find out how Liz Evans’ real-life campaign inspired the new Sky film.

It tells the story of a small town that persuaded Hollywood to help them resurrect a local landmark.

Save the Cinema is set to become a feel-good British classic when it opens this week on the big screen.

Here’s everything you need to know about the film’s plot.

“Save The Cinema illustrates how the resolve of a small Welsh town, inspired by the magic of cinema, was able to bring Tinseltown to their doorstep,” according to the Sky synopsis.

“When you think of Hollywood blockbusters, the sleepy Welsh town of Carmarthen isn’t exactly the first place that comes to mind.”

However, in 1993, the town council made the unwelcome announcement that The Lyric Theatre, the town’s much-loved but financially ailing cinema, would be demolished to make way for a shopping center.

“It’s up to Liz Evans, a hairdresser and pillar of the community, to fight for the cinema’s survival and stop the bulldozers.

As she and her friends barricade themselves in the theatre, she seeks assistance from Richard (Tom Felton), a postman turned town councillor, and the two devise a grand scheme.

“Desperate to resurrect the cinema and prevent the council from tearing down the community’s heart, Liz persuades Richard to write to Hollywood for assistance.

After one late-night phone call, one of Hollywood’s most illustrious filmmakers throws The Lyric a lifeline and a premiere Carmarthen will never forget.

Will this, however, be enough to save The Lyric?”

Mark, one of Liz’s sons, wrote the original script for the film.

Wynne, her other son, is better known as Gio Compario, the Go Compare singer.

It was based on a true story, to be sure.

Liz Evans was a hairdresser who also operated the Lyric Theatre on King Street as a community theater.

Since 1979, she has been arranging youth performances for the Carmarthen Further Education Centre on a volunteer basis.

She convinced the local council to take over the Lyric and use it for her shows and movie screenings in 1986.

