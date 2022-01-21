Is Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania’s Academy Park High School under lockdown?

Is Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania’s Academy Park High School on lockdown?

A HIGH SCHOOL in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, was rocked by threats of an active shooter.

According to reports, an armed student entered the Academy Park High School grounds.

SWAT is on the scene assessing the threats, and Chopper 3 from Philadelphia is also on the scene.

At the time of publication, no further information was available.

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.