Is Simon Leviev a fan of TikTok?

Is Simon Leviev a TikTok user?

DAYS AFTER REMOVING ALL INSTAGRAM CONTENT, THE Tinder Swindler star reappears on TikTok.

Despite not having any Instagram content, Simon Leviev, aka The Tinder Swindler, has appeared in numerous videos on Tik Tok.

Simon Leviev has become a household name since the release of the hit Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler on February 2nd.

The true-crime film follows three women who met Simon Leviev through the online dating app Tinder.

“I am the son of a wealthy tycoon,” Simon Leviev claimed.

The Tinder Swindler took the three women on expensive dates before defrauding them.

The con artist had a systemic pattern that he followed to carry out the devilish act, leaving the women with credit lines and bills in their names.

The Tinder Swindler would find women on the popular dating app Tinder and entice them by promising to take them on expensive dates such as private jets.

Simon would first establish a trusting relationship with the women by claiming to be the son of a wealthy diamond magnate, before informing them that he was concerned about a group of “enemies.”

He would further his lie by sending the women a photo of his bodyguard bloodied and beaten up, and telling them that he couldn’t use his credit card for his own protection and “security reasons.”

Finally, the Netflix show’s protagonist would advise the women to open a credit card in their names so that he could use it since he couldn’t use his own.

The women would then be saddled with bills and credit lines.

The Israeli man was apprehended in 2019 and sentenced to 15 months in prison for fraud.

The con artist, however, was released after only 5 months in prison.

Users of the popular dating app Tinder, on the other hand, need not worry because Simon has been permanently banned from the app, according to Tinder.

According to Complex, Tinder stated, “We conducted internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is no longer active on Tinder under any of his known aliases.”

Other dating apps, likewise, have taken the necessary precautions to protect their users by prohibiting them from using dating apps.

Match.com, OkCupid, Hinge, and PlentyOfFish have all banned him, as has Tinder’s parent company.

Many people used Instagram to track down the Tinder Swindler after the Netflix documentary aired.

Getting close to 200k followers in just a few days…

