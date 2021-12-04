Is Stacey Abrams a candidate for Georgia Governor?

Is Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams a candidate?

Stacey Abrams is a politician who is running for Governor of Georgia in 2022.

Abram is running for Governor of Georgia for the second time.

Georgia politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.

Abrams is a member of the Democratic Party and is involved in a number of political campaigns and initiatives.

She was a member of the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017, serving as the Minority Leader from 2010 until the end of her term.

Abrams is a leading advocate for voting rights and election reform.

During the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, Stacey Abrams ran as the Democratic candidate.

Abrams made history by becoming the first African-American woman to be nominated for governor in the United States by a major political party.

Abrams was defeated by Brian Kemp, the Republican Party’s nominee and former Georgia Secretary of State.

Following her election loss in 2018, Abrams founded Fair Fight Action and The New Georgia to combat voter suppression.

Stacey Abrams announced her plans to run for Governor of Georgia a second time on December 1, 2021.

On her Twitter account, Abrams stated her intention to run for the Democratic nomination.

She stated, “I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background, or access to power.”

It will almost certainly be a rematch between Stacey Abrams and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp if she wins the Democratic nomination in the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial election.

