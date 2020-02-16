IS suspect arrested in Lebanon

BEIRUT, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Lebanon’s state security on Saturday arrested a Palestinian national for belonging to the Islamic State (IS), the LBCI local TV channel reported.

The suspect was arrested in Sidon in southern Lebanon and was referred to judicial bodies for further investigations and other legal procedures.

Lebanon has, in the past few months, arrested a number of suspects who were allegedly behind attacks in the country.

The latest terrorist attack in Lebanon was carried out by Abdel Rahman Mabsout, an IS member, who blew himself up in Tripoli in June 2019, killing four members of the Lebanese army and internal security forces.