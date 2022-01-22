Is Suzanne Morphew married to Barry Morphew?

Are Suzanne and Barry Morphew parents?

On May 5, 2021, the husband of a Colorado woman who has been missing for nearly two years was arrested for first-degree murder.

In connection with the disappearance of his wife Suzanne, Barry Morphew was also charged.

Barry has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty.

Suzanne Morphew went missing in the Salida area on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020, leaving two adult daughters, Mallory, 21, and Macy, 17.

Investigators discovered an item that could have belonged to Suzanne, who was 49 years old at the time she vanished.

Suzanne’s body has not been found nearly two years later, but Barry Morphew has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

“Today is neither a day for celebration nor the conclusion of this investigation,” Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said.

“Rather, it’s the next step in a long and arduous process to bring Suzanne and her family justice.”

Suzanne Morphew, according to Spezze, was a lifelong learner who adored her two daughters.

“I believe Suzanne is a rare find, and those who knew her were extremely fortunate,” he said.

Mallory and Macy have supported their father and have attended the majority of his court appearances.

On September 20, 2021, he was released on bail, and his trial in connection with his wife’s disappearance is scheduled for May 2022.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there and can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back,” Barry Morphew said in a video after his wife went missing.

“We adore you, we miss you, and your daughters rely on you.”

“I will do whatever it takes to get you back, no questions asked, no matter how much they demand.”

I love you, honey, and I desperately want you back.”

Barry Morphew also offered a reward of $100,000 for information on his wife’s whereabouts.

Suzanne Morphew went missing on Mother’s Day in 2020 after leaving her home to go for a bike ride.

Her bike was later discovered abandoned near a cliff on the side of the road near her home, but no blood or signs of a struggle were discovered.

The fact that her hydration backpack and water bottle were still inside her car led investigators to believe the scene was staged.

A spy pen hidden in the couple’s bedroom that recorded an affair was discovered in the case of Suzanne’s disappearance.

The man, who was married and had six children, was apprehended, but his alibi for that day was cleared.

After a year…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.