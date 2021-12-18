Is that you, Santa? Half the world claims to be home to the real Father Christmas, from Iceland to Lapland.

Is that you, Santa? Half of the world claims to be home to the real Santa Claus, from Iceland to Lapland.

All claim to be the home of Father Christmas, from Russia to Sweden to Iceland – but which is the real deal?

Father Christmas exclaims, “Best wishes to all of you, my dear British friends!”

It’s a message of peace and joy from Rovaniemi, a town in Finnish Lapland that claims to be the true home of Santa Claus, his elves, workshop, and reindeer.

Because the big man in red says so, we know it’s from him.

“I am Santa Claus, and believe me when I say that I am real.”

In an exclusive online interview, he says, “I live here in Lapland, near the Arctic Circle.”

Nobody knows you’re Santa on the internet, though.

Another chubby funster emails from Drbak, Norway, about 850 miles or 1,350 kilometers from Oslo, claiming to be the real deal.

“I am the true Father Christmas,” writes the Norwegian Santa.

“Frogn’s municipal executive board declared Father Christmas was born in Drbak in 1989.

No one has been able to show that this isn’t the case.”

More claims about Father Christmas have been made in Sweden, Denmark (where children are told he lives in Spraglebugten Bay in western Greenland), Russia (where he is known as Ded Moroz or Grandfather Frost), and Belarus.

There are 13 Father Christmases in Iceland.

Who can tell which is the real deal when everyone has convincing beards, bellies, and suits?

Father Christmas, for many, lives even further away, in the North Pole.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) Santa Tracker has shown him departing from the North Pole on his annual gift mission for the past 60 years.

However, most tourists looking for Santa want to go somewhere more accessible: there are no low-cost flights or Uber drivers that can take you to the ice caps.

Infrastructure, reindeer, aurora borealis, hygge, and glogg all give the Nordic countries an advantage.

From October to May, they can expect up to 200 days of snow, extending the Christmas season by more than half a year.

However, each Santa in the Nordic region is unique.

The sauna elf and the postal elf are two of Santa’s elves in Rovaniemi, known as the tonttu in Finnish. The town’s post office receives up to 32,000 letters per day, or 600,000 per year.

The elves in Sweden.

