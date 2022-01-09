Is the Bronx on fire today?

Is there a blaze in the Bronx right now?

Residents of the BRONX were forced to flee their homes after a fire broke out in Fordham Heights early Sunday.

In the aftermath, at least 31 people were hurt.

On January 9, 2022, approximately 200 firefighters were dispatched to a Bronx fire.

The fire is believed to have started shortly before 11 a.m. ET in a third-floor apartment at 333 E 181st Street.

The intersection of 182nd Street and Webster Avenue has been closed to traffic.

According to reports, residents were seen “jumping from windows” and 11 people were injured seriously.

“Avoid smoke, close windows,” the New York City Office of Emergency Management advised residents nearby on Twitter.

In the shocking video footage, smoke can be seen coming out of the windows.

There will be more to come…