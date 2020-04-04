Is the Corona Virus Crisis Increasing War Risk in Iran?

“The 360” shows you different perspectives on the most important stories and debates of the day.

What’s happening

President Trump on Wednesday issued a warning via Twitter about a possible “sneak attack” by Iran or its deputies on US troops in Iraq. He said there would be a “very high price” if the alleged attack were carried out. A senior Iranian official denounced the charge: “Iran does not start wars, but teaches those who do.”

Tensions with Iran, an ongoing feature of the Trump presidency, have not subsided, although both countries are fighting the corona virus. The United States has one of the best known cases in a country. Iran is facing one of the worst outbreaks in the world. The official death toll in Iran is over 3,000, although public health experts believe that this is only a fraction of the actual number of deaths. A study found that the virus could kill up to 3.5 million Iranians.

Much of the blame for the situation in Iran lies with the country’s leadership, who has been accused of downplaying the threat and reporting the number of cases. At the same time, the Trump administration has been criticized by both Iranian leaders and neutral observers for refusing to lift sanctions that limit Iran’s ability to contain the virus. The sanctions make it difficult for Iran to buy urgently needed medical care and receive foreign aid.

Why is there a debate?

The crisis in Iran has raised fears that the country’s leadership, which is already struggling due to a weak economy, will be able to defend itself against an unifying enemy if it senses that power will wane as the effects of the virus escalate. The same motivation could cause Iran to accelerate its pursuit of a nuclear weapon, which could result in retaliation from the United States.

Trump administration members may see the weakened state of Iran as an opportunity to be more aggressive in its “maximum pressure campaign” against the country, some experts say. Any action by America could lead to an escalating response from Iran.

The story goes on

Others say the pandemic offers the two countries an opportunity to improve their relations and withdraw from the brink of an open conflict. The U.S. could temporarily ease sanctions or help Iran in a gesture of compassion that will set the stage for future diplomatic talks, some international relations experts say.

Perspectives

Iranian leaders could take action against the US to curb political pressure

“The outbreak of the corona virus has put more pressure on the leadership’s calculations. Iran feels under siege and has no obvious diplomatic exit ramp. He could conclude that only confrontation with the United States could change a trajectory that goes in a very dangerous direction. “- Robert Malley and Ali Vaez, Foreign Policy

The assumption that Iran is too weak to respond to US aggressions could backfire

“Washington … is considering a major escalation to destroy Iranian deputies in Iraq. That would take a flamethrower to a region that is tindered in the middle of the COVID-19 threat. “- David Gardner, Financial Times

Iranian hawks in the Trump administration could see this as an opportunity for aggression

“Strangling the Iranian economy is not enough for Trump and Co. They want to use the spread of a deadly disease as cover for a new war.” – Mehdi Hasan, intercept

Iran could speed up its nuclear program if its leaders feel threatened

“The desperation in Tehran, coupled with the deep anger at US policy and Europe’s inability to mitigate it, is so widespread that the regime may soon decide to step up its withdrawal efforts from the United States.” [nuclear nonproliferation treaty] to increase its leverage even when there is a risk of US and Israel military retaliation. “- Simon Tisdall, guardian

Offering a lifeline to Iran could serve America’s interests

“American generosity could be the best way to convince Iran to release American and other foreign prisoners. Ideally, this could reduce tensions, reduce Iranian allies’ attacks on American targets in Iraq, and even lead to serious discussions about freezing Iran’s nuclear escalation. “- Editorial, New York Times

The virus could lead to instability in the Middle East, which increases the long-term risk of war

“As the Americans turn inward and the US government is concerned with domestic considerations, the world remains a tinderbox. This pandemic could turn out to be a match that ignites a bush fire, fuels controversy in other countries, and increases the likelihood of war. There are flashing red traffic lights that the world is about to become a more dangerous place. “- James Hohmann, Washington Post

The easing of sanctions will reduce tensions

“There are many problems between the United States and Iran that will not simply melt away regardless of the chaos. However, serious efforts should be made to involve Iran in all U.S. efforts to reduce the virus around the world. … Perhaps the United States could offer a ceasefire to Iran in the name of humanity by easing sanctions and looking for ways to help that country. “- Christopher R. Hill, The Hill

Political stance doesn’t matter when so many lives are in danger

“We can think for months about what this repressive government has endured and what it deserves. But during this time, many more people will die in Iran and the virus will spread further. This collective punishment of the Iranian people will only jeopardize our own efforts by spreading the epidemic beyond its borders. “- Hadi Ghaemi, NBC News

Is there a topic you would like to see in "The 360"?

Photo illustration: Yahoo News; Photos: AP