Is the Denver International Airport vulnerable to a security breach?

THE DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SENT OUT AN ALERT REGARDING A “SECURITY INCIDENT” ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2021.

According to the airport’s statement, all employees and passengers were safe at the time.

The Denver International Airport’s Twitter account issued an alert about a security incident at 2:56 p.m. ET.

“Trains have been suspended temporarily due to a security incident at DEN. All passengers and employees are safe.”

“We’ll have more information soon,” they wrote.

Despite the fact that no additional information has been released, multiple users have contacted the airport, requesting answers.

“What’s going on? We’re standing in a ridiculously long line at security that isn’t moving.”

“No one has told us anything, and we’ve been sitting here for over a half hour,” one user wrote.

“Yet you continue to let people stream down to the train platforms? This is the worst managed’security incident’ I’ve ever seen,” another user commented.

At 3:05 p.m., Fox 13 reporter Brian Flores tweeted that the incident had come to an end.

“All clear has been given.”

Trains are moving again.

He wrote on Twitter, “Whew!”

Denver International Airport has yet to comment on the security incident, and their original post has yet to be updated.

Flores shared a video of passengers at the airport who appeared to be stuck in place prior to the all-clear announcement.

He wrote alongside the video, “Happening now: some sort of security issue is happening [email protected]”

“All baggage claim and gate trains have come to a halt.”

Passengers are also not permitted to board or deplane.”

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.