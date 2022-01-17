Is the full moon in January 2022 tonight? When does the ‘Wolf Moon’ peak, and how did moon name meanings gain traction?

When does the ‘Wolf Moon’ peak in January 2022, and how did moon name meanings gain traction?

According to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, the first full moon of the year occurs on Monday, January 17th, peaking at 11.48 p.m.

The first full moon of 2022 is approaching, and Brits are hoping for clear skies to see the orb in January.

The full moon has inspired everything from religious festivals to horror films and outlandish doomsday conspiracy theories for millennia, shrouded in folklore and mystique.

It’s led to moon names infiltrating pop culture in recent years, with this month’s full moon being dubbed the “harvest moon” – here’s everything you need to know.

Although we think of a full moon every month, the lunar cycle lasts just over 29.5 days, which means there can be multiple full moons (commonly referred to as a “blue moon”).

This also means that the full moon occurs slightly earlier each month, with the following full lunar calendar for 2022:

According to the American Farmer’s Almanac, which has apparently been designated as the gold standard for such matters, the full moon in January has become known as the “Wolf Moon” in some quarters.

“Wolves were more likely to be heard howling at this time,” the publication explains.

“It was once thought that wolves howled because they were hungry in the winter,” it continues, “but we now know that wolves howl for a variety of reasons.”

“Wolves use howling and other vocalizations to mark territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, and coordinate hunting.”

In recent years, these moon names and their alleged meanings have gained popularity, with the labels generally attributed to Native American tribes.

They appear to have grown in popularity since the 2014 lunar eclipse – dubbed a “blood moon” because of the reddish hue it gave the moon – sparked interest in such romanticized names.

According to Laura Redish, director and cofounder of Native Languages of the Americas, there is no standardized Native American calendar, despite Nasa’s claim that the names derive from the.

