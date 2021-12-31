Is the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the scene of a shootout?

Is the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the scene of a shooting?

A series of tweets claiming that the Mall of America was under lockdown went viral on December 31, 2021.

The Mall of America, in Bloomington, Minnesota, is one of the country’s largest shopping malls.

Due to an alleged shooting, shoppers at the Mall of America were advised to shelter in place on December 31.

The suspect is still being sought by authorities, according to reports.

