Is the omicron variant detectable by COVID-19 tests performed at home?

AP Medical Writer CARLA K JOHNSON

Is the omicron variant detectable by COVID-19 tests performed at home?

Yes, but early data suggests that they may be less sensitive when it comes to detecting it, according to US health officials.

The government’s guidelines for using at-home tests have remained unchanged.

When a quick result is critical, people should continue to use them.

“The bottom line is, whether it’s delta, alpha, or omicron, the tests still detect COVID-19,” says Dr.

The College of American Pathologists’ president is Emily Volk.

With each new variant, government scientists have double-checked that the rapid tests are still functional.

The Food and Drug Administration announced this week that preliminary research indicates that they detect omicron, but that their sensitivity may be reduced.

The FDA said it’s still looking into how the tests work with the variant, which was discovered in late November.

Professor

According to Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, the FDA wanted to be “totally transparent” by stating that the sensitivity of the tests may decrease slightly, but that they are still important.

At-home tests have a variety of applications, according to Volk.

When used in conjunction with vaccination, they can help you feel more at ease when spending time with family and friends.

If you’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive but hasn’t shown any symptoms, a rapid test five days later can tell you whether you’ve contracted the virus.

If you’re not sure whether your runny nose or sore throat is caused by COVID-19, it can also help.

When looking at the results, keep the context in mind.

If you get sick after going to a nightclub in a high-infection area, for example, you should be skeptical of a negative result from an at-home test, Volk says.

A PCR test is recommended as a follow-up, according to her.

These tests are more precise, and they are performed at testing centers and hospitals.