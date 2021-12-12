Is the state of Utah under an amber alert?

For four sisters who went missing in Utah on Saturday, an amber alert has been issued.

On December 11, the girls were last seen leaving their home in the Daybreak community around 10.45 a.m.

When the four sisters did not return to their Utah home in the Daybreak community on December 11, the South Jordan Police Department was notified that they were missing.

The girls are believed to be in a white four-door Toyota Tacoma, according to police, who issued an amber alert around 1.30 a.m. on Sunday.

The number assigned to the license plate has yet to be determined.

The girls, who are between the ages of 9 and 12, are thought to have been abducted by their mother, Allison Brimhall.

There’s no way of knowing where they’re going or what happened to them.

The girls are 12-year-old Hazelle Brimhall, 11-year-old Berlynn Brimhall, and 9-year-old Autumn and Adelyne Brimhall, according to police.

Alison Brimhall, the girl’s mother, is 39 years old, stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, has strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighs about 110 pounds.

Hazelle Brimhall is a 12-year-old girl who stands 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 80 pounds. She has light brown hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes.

Berlynn Brimhall is 11 years old, stands 4 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs about 65 pounds. She has dark brown-reddish hair and brown eyes.

Adelyne and Autumn Brimhall are 9-year-old twins who stand 4 feet tall, weigh 55 pounds, and have brown hair.

There is no information on what the girls were wearing.

The girls’ abduction is still a mystery to police, and their whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact 911 or the South Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000.

