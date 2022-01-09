Is there a blaze in the Bronx right now?

Residents of the Bronx were forced to flee their homes after a fire broke out in Tremont early Sunday.

At least 54 people were injured as a result of the incident.

On January 9, 2022, approximately 200 firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the Bronx.

The fire is believed to have started shortly before 11 a.m. ET in a third-floor apartment at 333 E 181st Street.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Residents were seen “jumping from windows,” with 19 being treated on the scene and the rest being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to reports.

While victims were scattered on stretchers and others were treated by paramedics, a brave firefighter was seen holding a baby to safety.

In Tremont, traffic has come to a halt at 182nd Street and Webster Avenue.

Smoke is seen pouring out of windows in shocking video footage.

“Avoid smoke, close windows,” the New York City Office of Emergency Management advised residents nearby on Twitter.

More to come…