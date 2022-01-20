Is there a recall for FRIGG pacifiers from Mushie and Company?

Is there a recall for Mushie and Company’s FRIGG pacifiers?

On Thursday, Mushie and Co., a baby brand, issued a recall for its silicone FRIGG pacifiers.

Mushie and Co. sells bibs, swaddles, and toys, as well as other necessities for babies.

After receiving more than 200 complaints that the FRIGG pacifier was a choking hazard, Mushie and Co. issued a mass recall.

According to reports to the company, the silicone nipple had separated from the pacifier’s plastic shield, or base, posing a choking hazard to children.

Although no injuries have been reported, the US Consumer Product Safety Division has issued a statement advising consumers to “immediately” stop using the pacifier.

The pacifiers were available in 40 colors and two styles: classic and daisy.

They were available in two sizes: 0-6 months and 6-18 months, with prices ranging from $8 for one pacifier to $15 for two.

Pacifiers sold from April to December 2021 are included in the recall.

More than 300,000 FRIGG pacifiers were sold through Amazon, TJ Maxx, the Mushie and Co. website, and some baby boutiques, according to the Consumer Product Safety Division of the United States.

On the Mushi and Co. website, they advertise a “safe” pacifier that “has been thoughtfully designed for your baby’s comfort.”

The pacifier’s outward curve keeps it away from their sensitive skin, while features like air holes and a security handle keep your baby safe.”

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled FRIGG pacifiers and contact Mushie and Co. for a credit or full refund.

Customers must “cut the silicone nipple from the base of the pacifier and send a photograph of both the detached silicone nipple and the base of the pacifier to Mushie andamp; Co.” in order to receive the credit.

The pacifier should be discarded after the claim has been sent.

If you have any additional questions about the recall or how to file a refund claim, please contact Mushie andamp; Co by phone at 877-687-4431, email at [email protected], or visit their website.

