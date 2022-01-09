Is there a Scottish bank holiday today, and why was it moved to January 4th, 2022?

Is today a Scottish bank holiday, and why was it moved to January 4th, 2022?

In Scotland, the second of January is normally a bank holiday, but this year’s New Year’s Eve festivities fell on a weekend.

Many people in the United Kingdom celebrate the start of the new year on Tuesday, January 4th.

Many businesses and offices are, however, closed in Scotland due to an extra bank holiday.

As a result, the New Year’s Day substitute bank holiday was Monday, January 3rd, and the Tuesday, January 4th, substitute bank holiday was Tuesday, January 4th.

Scots are given an extra day off at the start of the year because of the significance of Hogmanay celebrations.

In England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, New Year’s Eve celebrations usually last only one night, but in Scotland, they usually last all day.

Hogmanay’s origins are unknown, but it may have been inspired by Norse and Gaelic winter solstice celebrations.

Hogmanay used to be a bigger Scottish holiday than Christmas.

The Banking and Financial Dealings Act of 1971 designated January 2nd as a Scottish bank holiday.

Scots, however, do not have the day off on Easter Monday, unlike the rest of the UK.

Monday 3 January (New Year’s Day substitute)Tuesday 4 January (2 January substitute)Friday 15 April (Good Friday)Monday 2 May (early May bank holiday)Thursday 2 June (spring bank holiday)Friday 3 June (Platinum Jubilee bank holiday)Monday 1 August (summer bank holiday)Wednesday 1 November (St Andrew’s Day)Monday 26 December (Boxing Day)Tuesday 27 December (Christmas Day substitute)Monday 26

