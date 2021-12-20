Is there a shortage of Lunchables?

Lunchables has been assisting parents in the preparation of their children’s lunches since 1988.

Parents, on the other hand, are having difficulty finding their reliable sidekick these days.

The company that makes Lunchables, Kraft Heinz, has seen a huge increase in demand, which is most likely due to the pandemic.

Many parents relied on schools to provide lunch for their children prior to the pandemic.

When many schools closed, however, many parents were forced to come up with a quick and easy meal for their children.

The following is what the company said in a statement to TODAY Food:

“In the second quarter of 2021, nearly 2 million more households purchased Kraft Heinz brands than in 2019.”

“Many of our brands, including Lunchables, are experiencing all-time high demand, which has been fueled by proactive marketing and brand renovation efforts that meet the needs of modern parents and children.”

“As a result, for the first time in five years, Lunchables is growing by double digits.”

The company’s exponential growth in demand, however, is not the only factor contributing to the shortage.

Supply chain problems are wreaking havoc in a variety of industries, including the food industry.

There are a couple of alternatives to Lunchables if you can’t find them.

Greenfield, Castlewood, Applegate, and Simple Truth are some of the brands that produce a ‘Lunchable-style’ product.

For the most part, most parents prefer Applegate Naturals Charcuterie Plates.

The ‘Charcuterie Plates’ contain a variety of sweet, savory, and crunchy items for kids to snack on during lunch.

Uncured chorizo, cheddar, and chocolate-covered pretzels are a popular combination.