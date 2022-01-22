Is there a swarm of monkeys loose in Danville, Pennsylvania?

A truck carrying around 100 monkeys crashed in Danville, Pennsylvania on January 21, 2022.

In Montour County, the truck collided with another truck in a vehicle-on-vehicle collision.

At least three monkeys were said to have escaped the vehicle at the time of the crash.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick, the truck was transporting the monkeys to a lab.

Local authorities are encouraging residents to contact state police if they see any of the missing monkeys.

It’s unclear whether any people or animals were injured in the crash at this time.

