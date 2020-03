Half-empty shelves from which the packages of pasta, bottles of oil and rolls of toilet paper have disappeared. Containment measures linked to the Covid-19 epidemic prompted many French people to stock up on food, emptying the shelves of many supermarkets.

However, the government assures it: there is no risk of shortage. What is it really ? What stocks are there of essential goods in France? And how can large retailers cope with a sudden and massive increase in purchases?

Marc Bettinelli