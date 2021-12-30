Is there going to be a champagne shortage in 2022?

Is there going to be a champagne shortage for New Year’s Eve 2022?

Many people celebrate New Year’s Eve by cracking open bottles of champagne.

Many people are looking for bottles of bubbly as they prepare to ring in the year 2022.

Fox Business reports a champagne shortage on December 29, 2021, just days before New Year’s Eve.

This holiday season, supply chain issues appear to be the culprit.

“It could be difficult to find some of your favorite labels this year,” Wine Spectator senior editor Alison Napjus warned on Wednesday.

The supply shortage hit the industry in a perfect storm just before one of their busiest holidays, according to Napjus on Mornings with Maria.

Multiple businesses have reported “higher logistics-related costs and disruptions” to their normal operations, according to Fox Business.

Vineyards have been harmed as a result of a truck driver shortage and a port backlog.

Consumers are also affected as a result of empty shelves and higher bottle prices.

Wine Enthusiast Magazine recently issued a warning that the United States is currently experiencing a champagne shortage.

The shortage of champagne is expected to last for several years.

Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America’s senior vice president of communications and marketing, Michael Bilello, told Fox Business that costs have risen.

“Consumers will see this on the shelves or in their bars and restaurants as the cost of doing business and challenges of doing business impact the wine and spirits industry,” Bilello said.

The bubbly beverage’s popularity was on the decline at the start of 2020.

According to the Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne (CIVC), the Champagne region’s trade organization, demand for Champagne will drop 18 percent by volume in 2020.

As the year 2020 drew to a close, however, people wanted to celebrate once more, and demand soared.

Since then, it has been steadily increasing, with experts predicting that demand will return to pre-pandemic levels, according to Wine Mag.