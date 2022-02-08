Is this the best boss in the UK? A company rewards 55 employees with a £100,000 all-inclusive sunshine vacation as a thank you for working in Covid.

Is this the best boss in the UK? As a thank you for working in Covid, the company gives 55 employees a £100,000 all-inclusive sunshine vacation.

A GENEROUS boss is giving his entire company a £100,000 vacation to thank them for their tireless efforts during the pandemic.

Yolk Recruitment’s Chief Commercial Officer, Pavan Arora, said employees had a “really tough time” and deserved a well-deserved break.

Pavan, who has only been at his job for eight months, is planning an all-inclusive trip to Spain for 55 of his Cardiff-based colleagues.

As a reward for their dedication to the company and for turning around record profits last year, the lucky group will enjoy four days of glorious sunshine on the Canary Island of Tenerife in April.

“Has any other company in Wales done a companywide holiday of this scale before?” Pavan wondered as they discussed the plans.

He went on to say that his company “never goes cheap” in anything they do, which he claims is only possible because his company strives to be “Bright Bold Better” in everything they do.

The trip to Costa Adeje, on the island’s south coast, is intended to foster a workplace culture in which “everyone wins,” meaning “no one can be left behind” during the vacation, according to the company.

Staff at the firm said they couldn’t believe their luck when they heard about the plans, so new hires onboarded in January and February are invited on the trip.

Matthew, a 28-year-old newcomer to the firm, said he thought the invitation was a ruse.

“I must admit, I was a little surprised at first, thinking someone was pulling my leg because I had only been there a week – picking on the newbie,” he explained.

Rebecca Bond, 26, a four-year employee, said she was happy with her holiday “after what can only be described as an eventful year.”

“2020 was a really tough year for our entire industry – we went from putting the jobs market on hold to going into overdrive,” Mr Arora continued.

“Our team has been on a journey from remote to hybrid to remote, and we just wanted to wrap our arms around everyone and express our gratitude for the past two years.”

“It’s employee care, and we want to make sure everyone feels valued for their efforts over the past two years.”