Is this the end of class-based train tickets as more rail operators eliminate first-class seating?

Following the launch of single-class operator Lumo’s “classless” London to Edinburgh link, Greater Anglia will phase out first class services on all but its London to Norwich line from next month.

Greater Anglia has removed first-class seating from its West Anglia route between Cambridge and London Liverpool Street, leaving only passengers on the London to Norwich line with the option of upgrading.

The transformation, which will begin next month with the introduction of high-tech new trains, follows the launch of Lumo, a new single-class operator.

With simple one-way, “classless” ticketing, the low-cost service between London and Edinburgh – which also includes stops in Stevenage, Newcastle, and Morpeth – hopes to compete with budget airlines.

So, is this the end of first-class seating?

Mark Smith, the founder of rail travel bible seat61.com, says yes, but only on urban commuter routes.

“On urban and commuter routes, there is a trend away from first class because the days of people working at the Bank of England and wearing a bowler hat are long gone,” he explains.

“However, I don’t believe first class will be phased out on long-distance intercity routes because business travelers are still willing to pay a little extra for more space.”

While some short-distance intercity routes are reducing passenger choice, some long-distance intercity routes are doubling down on a class system similar to that of long-haul airlines.

Since July, when the operator launched its first Standard Premium service in response to falling passenger numbers due to the Covid pandemic, passengers on the Avanti West Coast have had the option of traveling Standard, Standard Premium, or First.

While East Midlands offers Standard, First, and First Plus Parking, which includes three days of parking at select stations.

On both networks, meals are included for first class ticket holders.

Mr Smith believes that long-distance operators in the UK should look to European railways, which have had success offering tickets at various price points.

Intercity trains in Italy have four classes, while they have three in Spain.

But what about Lumo, which defies the trend by offering a no-frills, no-first-class service on one of the UK’s busiest routes?

The operator’s open access is simply a quirk.

