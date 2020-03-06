Is THIS why Myer is on the brink? Department store boss admits the mistake that brand made

Iconic Australian department store Myer has been struggling with plunging profits for almost a decade.

Now the retail giant’s new chief has revealed the brand’s crucial mistake and how he plans to tackle the issue.

In the midst of the so-called department store wars Myer and its main rival David Jones sought to differentiate themselves in the battle for customer’s hard-earned dollars.

In 2015, David Jones decided to concentrate on the higher end market, focusing on leading international and Australian designer brands, while Myer sought to capture the more mid-range market.

This, new Myer CEO John King says, is where the store began to lose its direction.

Myers shelves began to be stocked with brand after brand of similar mid-range labels while the customer experience of visiting the store was neglected.

The store’s latest financial results posted on Thursday reflect this, showing total sales down 3.8 per cent to $1.6 billion.

With customers able to shop for almost anything by scrolling through their phones, retail stores, he says, need to make customers feel special and provide them with a reason to go there.

Myer’s offering of affordable products provided shoppers with little reason to make the trip to a store – with the few attention grabbing international labels having only mid-range products on display.

‘We kept on adding in more and more and more brands over time, and I think we made it confusing for the customer,’ Mr King said, according the The Australian.

Luxury brands began leaving the shelves in droves, the most recent of which are the store’s banner names Toni Maticenski and Alex Perry.

The rare high-end items found in the stores are also heavily security locked – hardly a way to make more aspirational shoppers feel welcome.

Customer service was also lacklustre with shoppers having to chase down scarce floor staff.

This combined with online shopping and the emergence of international fashion stores in Australia such as H&M and Sephora made things increasingly hard for the retailer.

Looking at the long term the figures paint a startling picture – in 2010, Myer posted a net profit after tax of $168.7 million.

Compare that with the most recent 2019 net profit after tax of $33.2 million.

In 2019, the retail franchise shut down stores in Sydney and Melbourne and cut 82 jobs.

Recently, the Top Ryde City store in NSW, and three small stand-alone ­specialty stores in Melbourne closed their doors.

In the last 12 months about 29,000 square metres of floor space has been closed by the store.

Mr King who joined the company in 2018 now wants to shake things up and make customers feel welcome again.

‘We had designe­r at one end and basic essentials at the other, so I think we just need to hit the reset button,’ he says.

He says the number of woman’s clothing brands would need to be reduced while accessories brands, such as shoes and handbags, would need to be increased.

‘We are looking at the total package and should start to see improvements in the product ranges, and you will see bigger and better brand installations as we move into the second half of the calendar year,’ he said.

Myer now needs to establish its identity in the new retail landscape in order to save the brand and Mr King believes he has the strategy to do this.