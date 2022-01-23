Is TikTok down? How do I see if it’s down?

How do I know if TikTok is down?

TIKTOK’s technical problems are expected to last until 2022.

On Saturday, January 22, 2022, the social media app was having issues.

On Saturday, January 22, 2022, at around 7 p.m. EST, Tiktok was reported to be down.

TikTok users were having trouble sharing media with their friends and posting on their stories, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks app and website statuses.

A problem with the server connection was also reported.

Following that, many users took to Twitter to discuss TikTok’s issues.

“Tiktok DMs have been disabled.

“Can’t send funny sh** to my friends,” one tweet read.

“I’ve been unconscious for the past hour.

Videos won’t play or I can’t leave a comment.

“(hashtag)tiktokdown,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Tiktok is down and I’m stressed,” said one tweet.

The app has been plagued by a slew of technical issues, according to users.

The following are some of the issues that have been reported:

In 2018, TikTok, one of the most popular mobile apps in the world, made its debut in the United States.

Zhang Yiming, a Chinese entrepreneur, founded the social media app, which allows users to make and share video clips with music and camera effects.

ByteDance, based in Beijing, owns it.

In 2016, Douyin, the Chinese version of the app, was released.

In 2021, Tik Tok had a few technical issues:

In 2022, Tik Tok experienced a few technical issues:

