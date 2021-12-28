Is today a bank holiday? Why has the UK’s Boxing Day holiday been moved to Tuesday, December 28th in 2021?

Is today a bank holiday? Why has the UK’s Boxing Day holiday been rescheduled for Tuesday, December 28th, 2021?

When Christmas Day and Boxing Day fall on Saturday and Sunday, the UK bank holidays are postponed, giving Britons a four-day weekend.

Christmas Day and Boxing Day are usually two days off for the majority of the UK.

This is especially good news if the 25th and 26th of December fall on a Monday and Tuesday, or a Thursday and Friday – who wouldn’t want to celebrate the holidays with a four-day weekend?

But things change when the most important Christmas dates fall on a weekend – here’s how the bank holidays work.

When Christmas Day falls on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, the UK bank holidays are moved back one working day to ensure that no one misses out on a day off.

If Christmas Day falls on a Friday and Boxing Day falls on a Saturday, the second bank holiday will be moved to Monday.

Because Christmas Day and Boxing Day are on Saturday and Sunday this year, the bank holidays have been moved to Monday, December 27th, and Tuesday, December 28th.

It works the same way around New Year’s Day, which this year falls on a Saturday.

As a result, the New Year’s Day bank holiday will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, giving Brits another long weekend.

Because Christmas Day falls on a Sunday next year, Boxing Day will be observed as usual on Monday, with Tuesday, December 27 serving as a substitute Christmas holiday.

England and Wales always have the same bank holidays, but Scotland and Northern Ireland have some of their own.

The following are the bank holidays for England and Wales in 2022:

The following are the dates for Scotland’s bank holidays in 2022:

Here are the Northern Ireland bank holidays for 2022:

